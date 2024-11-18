Hastings Anglo-French Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, culture, history and landscape

In recognition of Remembrance Sunday this month, we heard the fascinating story of the ‘Ghost Army’, researched and delivered by another of our members, Roselyn.

This top secret mobile American Army - called the 23rd - was set up towards the latter end of WW2, with men who came from all walks of life and were to play a non-combat role in the battle against Hitler.

Their training was in the art of camouflage, deception and technology, supporting the Allies by giving the enemy the illusion of a huge 6th American army encampment, with inflatable tanks, repainted lorries, false radio messages, recordings of army sounds and songs.

The deception was to prove successful in Brest, the surrounding villages, in Metz as well as in Luxembourg - but the ultimate goal was to convince the Germans that two armies consisting of 30,000 soldiers were preparing to cross the river Rhine and the strongly defended German border from a location 10 miles away from where they actually were!

The ruse was hugely successful, with the Allies pushing on to Berlin, Hitler committing suicide, the Germans surrendering and the ‘Ghost Army’ able to return home.

It was only 50 years on that the declassification of the ‘Ghost Army' papers allowed their story to be told and eventually for President Biden to award all of the 1100 23rd HQ men the Congressional Gold Medal in 2022.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, November 26, when our presentation will be about Noor Inayat Khan, an Indian princess who served as a British resistance agent in France during WW2. We shall also be looking briefly at the history of the Remembrance Poppy.

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles, and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.

More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club.