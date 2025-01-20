Hastings Anglo-French Club's first meeting of 2025
Our first meeting of 2025 celebrated 'La Fête des Rois', or the Feast of Kings (Epiphany), when a delicious large puff pastry cake filled with frangipane, apricot jam and a single charm is served. The person who finds the charm in their slice becomes king or queen for the day. The tradition dates back to pre-Christian times, when the cake was served at the end of a celebratory feast for servants and slaves, with one lucky individual wearing the regal crown for the day.
Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, 28 February, when we will hear about the fascinating link between Battle, its twin town of St Valéry-sur-Somme and two distinct annual festivals.
Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles, and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby. More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club.