Hastings artist talks about his upcoming exhibition, Three Weeks in Provence

I started practising art around 20 years ago, when I studied as a mature part-time student for a Foundation Diploma in Art, followed by a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Fine Arts for which I got a distinction. I have kept painting ever since.

I was born in 1968 in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and was adopted by an English/Australian couple. I lived and was educated as a child/adolescent in France and America, before returning to England in the early 1990s. Previous to discovering a passion for art, I worked in various fields including forestry, as a labourer, care assistant and chef.

From the outset I have found artistic creativity extremely helpful as a coping mechanism for long-term depression, which I have been plagued with pretty much all my adult life. When I’m creating and working on a painting my personal demons seem to filter away, and time sort of seems to stop slightly. I’m lost in some kind of present moment where my mind can just concentrate on the canvas in front of me. Having rediscovered my Christian faith a few years ago, aside from my art, I also find great solace in the church and my belief in God.

My style is bright and colourful, at times surreal, darkly humorous, melancholic, romantic and provocative. I rely heavily on found objects: glitter, strings and thread, high gloss varnish, mirrors, and anything else I might think helps the overall effect of the piece I’m working on. One of my tutors, while studying for my degree, told me I was a ‘filler in’! I don’t know if this was a back-handed compliment, or what, but yes, I tend to fill all the space I can on the canvas. My aim is to overwhelm the viewer and make him or her smile. If I manage this, I feel like my job has been achieved and well done.

The creation of the piece is essential, showing it to the public is good, if appreciated, and occasional sales are just an extra bonus. I have given any profits of so-called sales to various charities, or invested in materials. I am an unpretentious and fairly solitary artist, happiest painting in my own company while listening to my extensive record collection, or my beloved BBC Radio 3!

I tend to work on a different theme each year. Some of these have, over the years, included self-portraits, crucifixions, dreams, fish, cinema, poems and lyrics, the South of England and, this year the South of France, where I spent 3 weeks last year while visiting friends.

I often, and mostly, work from photos I have taken or other. Last year my theme was inspired by old photographs of Hastings and St Leonards, from the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. It was also the subject for my annual show for Coastal Currents. And this year for that arts festival, my exhibition is called ‘3 Weeks in Provence’, again inspired by my own photos. It will take place at Oscar’s on the Square, Lower Promenade, St Leonards-on-Sea, and will begin on 15th August and finish at the end of September. There will be a private view on the 15th August, with wine and nibbles, pay bar, and live music with the Yair Katz Trio. I’ve had shows or work in the Coastal Currents Festival for the last 20 years, bar one, and thoroughly enjoy participating in it! It’s good fun!

I also enjoy being an active member of the local arts group ‘Zoom Arts Community’. We are based at St Leonards station, where we have a small gallery pace and put on solo or group shows, or team up with one of two colleagues for individual exhibitions. We always participate in ‘A Town Explores a Book’ festival, which takes place every year during the Easter holidays. We are also pleased to take on new members so, if interested, feel free to get in touch with us! As a group, we also have a members’ show in Coastal Currents that takes place at the Station Gallery. Please come along. I hope you can make it, it's our show, and enjoy the art works on display.

A few years back, I dedicated my Coastal Currents show to a dear artist colleague who had sadly passed away, and who had been a lovely lady who encouraged me over the years without prejudice, and who is still sadly missed. Her name was Mrs Jean Field. This year, another dear artist friend sadly passed away. She was a well-loved and well-respected member of the 'Zoom Arts Community' group. She was a brilliant photographer and painter, so full of life and positivity. She spoke fluent French with me and will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew her and appreciated her great sense of humour. Her name was Maxine Simmonds and this show is in her honour.

For any further information, email me at [email protected].

Nick Hill

