Hastings-based Spun Glass Theatre announces cast for Pebble Road and the Pond People, coming soon to Stade Hall

The award-winning theatre company, Spun Glass Theatre, today announces the cast for its brand- new show, Pebble Road and the Pond People, at Stade Hall in Hastings.

After eighteen months at Stade Hall, award-winning local theatre company Spun Glass Theatre are excited to be producing their first show custom-made for the venue, the world premiere of Pebble Road and the Pond People (7th-9th August 2025).

“This is a brilliant, immersive, moving, almost promenade theatrical experience which impacts everyone involved, children and adults alike.” – Broadway Baby on ‘This Noisy Isle’

Making up the three-strong cast will be Sussex-based performers Susannah Austin and Harriet Gandy, who return to Spun Glass after their lauded performances in Spun Glass Theatre’s 2023 show Christmas Spirits. Joining them will be Darcey O’Rourke, associate artist at touring company Half A String.

Spun Glass Theatre are also collaborating with local writer Wally Jiagoo on story and text for the production. Wally, whose work has been performed at Soho Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Trafalgar Studios, and The Albany Theatre, brings his considerable experience as a writer of children’s TV (Malory Towers, Phoenix Rise, The Dumping Ground) to Stade Hall.

Using funding from Arts Council England, Pebble Road and the Pond People will see Stade Hall transformed and theatricalised. Alongside the show, which is recommended for everyone aged 5+, an Early Years installation, A Pond Picnic, will invite younger audiences aged 0-4 to explore and play in a freshwater paradise.

Spun Glass Theatre also announces a mini-season of touring shows in the autumn. On Sunday 28th September Wild weaves together stories from over 70 people, taking you on a journey of emotions from exhilarating fear to childlike joy. On Thursday 9th October, Fatherhood by Altered Skin presents a highly physical and laugh out loud take on fatherhood across generations, cultures and languages. Finally, on Friday 24th October, Farnham Maltings bring All For Your Delight in which, for one night only, our fabulous Brightcoats are bringing top-tier entertainment right to your doorstep for the whole family to enjoy!

“We are so excited to be working with such a talented group of people on such a heart-warming story" says Ross Drury, Director of Pebble Road and the Pond People and Co-Director of Spun Glass Theatre. "We hope that our show will inspire connection within families, between families and with ponds. And sandwiches”.

Pebble Road and the Pond People

“We are delighted to continue bringing the magic of live performance to Stade Hall, making it an open and affordable theatre for everyone" says Dan Hutton, Co-Creative Director of Spun Glass Theatre. "We are passionate about using spaces and shows like this to build community and culture, and could not be more excited to be making a show for this amazing venue. We’re excited to share what we can do as makers, and invite even more people into the hall this summer."

In keeping with their commitment to accessibility, Spun Glass Theatre will continue to offer tickets for Pebble Road on a Pay What You Can basis. With options ranging from £4 to £14, families can choose the price that fits their budget.