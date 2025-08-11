Hastings Book Festival programme for 2025 now open for bookings

The annual Hastings Book Festival is one of the highlights of the cultural year and organisers have just announced the programme for this year’s event, which runs (mainly) at the Observer Building from 12 through 21 September.

They include actor, comedian and writer, Helen Lederer, performance poet John Hegley, Nigel Planer, famous for his role as the hippy Neil in standout British tv comedy, The Young Ones, talking about his captivating memoir Young Once, and the internationally renowned speaker, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay OBE, who will appear on the final Saturday, September 20.

This year’s organising team, Julie Allen, Dr Tola Dabiri and Chris Connelley commented: "We are delighted that we have been able to secure such a strong and diverse line-up for what promises to be another exciting book-driven 10 days here on the coast in Hastings”

“In addition to these well-known and much-loved figures, we have events for all the family, including a set of children’s writers running activities in Hastings Library, a major book fair, a showing of cult sci fi classic Blade Runner, in partnership with our friends at the excellent Electric Palace cinema, introduced by Trix Worrall, the writer, composer and director best known as the creator and writer of television sitcoms Desmond's and Porkpie for Channel 4 who now lives in Hastings and is a Hastings Book Festival Patron; a set of practical workshops for writers and people wanting to get into writing, the launch of the exciting Poet Town anthology, a session on crime writing with Adam Macqueen and William Shaw- pictured below- and an open mic poetry session”

There will also be a full set of fringe activities, mainly running from the popular Barnaby’s Lounge, on Robertson Street.

For full details of what’s on, and to book tickets, go to https://www.hastingsbookfest.org/our-events