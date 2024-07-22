Hastings Brick Fair calling all Lego fans
Calling all Lego fans! Come along for a great day out and a chance to grab some bargains.
Saturday, August 17 from 10am to 4pm at The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, East Sussex TN34 2SA (opposite Conquest Hospital).
There will be a variety of items on sale, all building brick related. New and used sets, bricks and figures including Lego and other brands. There will also be:
- Raffle
- Tombola
- Colouring Competition
- Kids Building Table
- Facepainting by Wriggles & Giggles
- Coffee Shop
- On Site Display Models
- Hosted by Brickz n Bitz
Pay on the door: £2 per adult, £1 per child and under 5s are free. Family ticket £5 (2 x adults & 2 x children) Half of all door sales are being donated to MacMillan Cancer Support.
Plenty of parking on site. Please note: not all stallholders will be able to accept card payments.
