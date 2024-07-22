Hastings Brick Fair calling all Lego fans

By Kristel Murphy
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calling all Lego fans! Come along for a great day out and a chance to grab some bargains.

Saturday, August 17 from 10am to 4pm at The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, East Sussex TN34 2SA (opposite Conquest Hospital).

There will be a variety of items on sale, all building brick related. New and used sets, bricks and figures including Lego and other brands. There will also be:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Raffle
  • Tombola
  • Colouring Competition
  • Kids Building Table
  • Facepainting by Wriggles & Giggles
  • Coffee Shop
  • On Site Display Models
  • Hosted by Brickz n Bitz
Hastings Brick Fair 2024.Hastings Brick Fair 2024.
Hastings Brick Fair 2024.

Pay on the door: £2 per adult, £1 per child and under 5s are free. Family ticket £5 (2 x adults & 2 x children) Half of all door sales are being donated to MacMillan Cancer Support.

Plenty of parking on site. Please note: not all stallholders will be able to accept card payments.

Related topics:LegoHastingsConquest HospitalMacmillan Cancer Support

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice