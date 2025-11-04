Hastings Comedy Festival - one last laugh of the year

Stand Up Comedy Night

Hastings Comedy Festival caps off the year with a final blowout night of stand-up on Saturday, November 15 at White Rock Theatres Studio 27, bringing together a powerhouse line-up of established favourites and rising stars from across the UK comedy circuit and beyond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking centre stage is the critically acclaimed and internationally in-demand comedian Garrett Millerick — a stand-up, writer, and director whose sharp and versatile style recently landed him on US television for a debut performance on Conan (TBS).

Millerick has earned rave reviews from critics: “Smart, provocative, playful, and devastatingly funny” ★★★★ – Chortle “This brave and winning hour certainly pulls no punches” ★★★★ – The Times “Get on board and enjoy the thrill of his comedy white water rafting” ★★★★ – The Scotsman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting the night is Welsh comic Morgan Rees, known for his perfectly crafted one-liners and hilarious short-form storytelling. A BBC Radio 4 New Comedy Award finalist, Morgan has toured with some of the UK’s biggest acts including Fern Brady, Nigel Ng, Rhys James, and Paul Chowdhry. “A master of redirection… punchline heavy set” – Chortle

Also joining the bill is multi-talented writer and award-winning rising star Toussaint Douglass — one of the most talked-about breakthrough acts of recent years, praised for his unique blend of the personal, political, and brilliantly absurd. Best Newcomer Nominee – Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2025 NextUp’s Biggest Award in Comedy 2025 – Nominee ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2025 – Longlist Featured in the New York Times “What to Watch – Edinburgh Festival 2025”

Hastings Comedy Festival continues to earn glowing audience feedback:

“Fantastic show, well organised and great fun.” – Sarah J, JokePit Customer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They always deliver the funnies… We’ll be back!” – Alex M, JokePit Customer

Named one of the Top 12 Festivals/Tour Shows to See in the UK 2024 by The Telegraph, the festival promises another unforgettable night of laughs.

Tickets £17 each. Doors: 7:30pm | Show: 8pm

Tickets and full festival information are available at: White Rock Theatre Hastings website

Don’t miss your last chance this year to experience the very best of live stand-up in Hastings.