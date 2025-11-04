Hastings Comedy Festival - one last laugh of the year
Taking centre stage is the critically acclaimed and internationally in-demand comedian Garrett Millerick — a stand-up, writer, and director whose sharp and versatile style recently landed him on US television for a debut performance on Conan (TBS).
Millerick has earned rave reviews from critics: “Smart, provocative, playful, and devastatingly funny” ★★★★ – Chortle “This brave and winning hour certainly pulls no punches” ★★★★ – The Times “Get on board and enjoy the thrill of his comedy white water rafting” ★★★★ – The Scotsman
Hosting the night is Welsh comic Morgan Rees, known for his perfectly crafted one-liners and hilarious short-form storytelling. A BBC Radio 4 New Comedy Award finalist, Morgan has toured with some of the UK’s biggest acts including Fern Brady, Nigel Ng, Rhys James, and Paul Chowdhry. “A master of redirection… punchline heavy set” – Chortle
Also joining the bill is multi-talented writer and award-winning rising star Toussaint Douglass — one of the most talked-about breakthrough acts of recent years, praised for his unique blend of the personal, political, and brilliantly absurd. Best Newcomer Nominee – Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2025 NextUp’s Biggest Award in Comedy 2025 – Nominee ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2025 – Longlist Featured in the New York Times “What to Watch – Edinburgh Festival 2025”
Hastings Comedy Festival continues to earn glowing audience feedback:
“Fantastic show, well organised and great fun.” – Sarah J, JokePit Customer
“They always deliver the funnies… We’ll be back!” – Alex M, JokePit Customer
Named one of the Top 12 Festivals/Tour Shows to See in the UK 2024 by The Telegraph, the festival promises another unforgettable night of laughs.
Tickets £17 each. Doors: 7:30pm | Show: 8pm
Tickets and full festival information are available at: White Rock Theatre Hastings website
Don’t miss your last chance this year to experience the very best of live stand-up in Hastings.