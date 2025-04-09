Hastings Comedy Festival returns for Its 10th Anniversary in June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hastings Comedy Festival is back this June, celebrating its 10th anniversary with an exciting lineup of performances across Hastings and St Leonards from June 9th to 15th.

This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant mix of laughter and creativity, offering something for everyone – from stand-up comedy to comedy theatre, clowning, puppetry, and more. With a range of shows including tour performances, fringe previews, and exclusive work-in-progress shows, festivalgoers will experience the best of the comedy scene.

Saturday, June 14th will be a highlight, with the return of Comedy for Kids at The Observer Building and the prestigious ‘’Norman Award’’ newcomer competition at The Piper. Last year’s winner, Lucas Jefcoate, will also perform his show at Jenny Lind.

This year’s festival features over 90 performances. Including Seann Walsh, Ria Lina, Joe Wells, Andy Parsons, Susie McCabe, Robin Ince, Arthur Smith, Kate Cheka, Jessica Fostekew, Alasdair Beckett-King, and many more, alongside local talents such as Sam Willet, Taz Long, and improv group No Regrets. Returning favourites include, Lucy Porter, The RH Experience, Jin Hao Li, Josh Baulf, The Embers Collective, Shelf, and Tony Law. The festival also includes late-night comedy, a special festival edition of Hastings Live at Henry Ward Hall, and the return of Open Mic Saturday at Ye Olde Pump House.

Poster designed by Georgie Wheeler

The festival will take place across a range of local venues, including Albion, The Observer Building, White Rock Studio, Jenny Lind, Ye Olde Pump House, The Piper, The St Leonard, Oscars, Electric Palace, East Hastings Angling Club, Sugarpie Honeybuns, The Good Place, and The Printworks.

With over 90 shows to choose from, there’s no better time to support this independent, local festival that has made a mark both nationally and beyond. Full listings and ticket information can be found at www.hastingscomedyfestival.com. Free Programmes are now available across the area.

Follow the festival on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Hastings Comedy Festival 2025 is sponsored by Lightning Fibre, with support from Love Hastings.

Interested in volunteering? Contact festival directors Chris and Jake at [email protected].