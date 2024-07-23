Hastings couple Twos a duo to star in new reality show Mums on Strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever feel you do to much round the house with out your partner pulling their weight, then you will relate to channel 5s new reality show Mums on Strike, Sunday, July 28 at 9pm

Twos a duo (Carl and Karla) are known in Sussex for their hard work in the community when it comes to youth work and fighting knife crime.

Carl and Karla have installed 16 bleed control cabinets across Sussex which help stem a bleed if some one was to be injured from knife crime but now they have taken to reality TV starring in Channel 5s new show Mums on Strike as Karla felt that Carl needed to do more around the house when it comes to the chores.

Carl is a workaholic and work is what usually comes first as well as his hair cut and the purchase of trainers, so with Karla going on strike this definitely was a shock to the system as to how much his partner actually does around the house.