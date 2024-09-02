Hastings & District Anglo-French Club prepares for new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, history and culture.

After our long summer break, during which we hope everyone has been able to enjoy the (occasional) sunny days, our club is preparing to meet again, and we very much hope to welcome back our previous members, as well as new members.

We have been busy putting together the final touches to our September to December programme, topics to include 'A wine walk' and 'The History of the Remembrance Day Poppy'; our first meeting will be on Tuesday, September 10, starting as always, at 2.30pm.

We look forward to catching up with everyone and hearing about their holidays and/or their staycation adventures, which will be the theme of our first meeting. We also welcome any relevant holiday snaps that members and visitors would like to share.

Our annual membership remains at £25 for our 17 meetings from September through to May; alternatively, should you prefer to attend on the odd occasion, the charge will be £3 per session attended. Either way, we hope you will agree that this is exceptional value for money.

We meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards.

There is ample free parking nearby and there is also wheelchair access.

More information on where to find us and our programme can be found on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo-French Club, or on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com.