Hastings & District Anglo-French Club second November meeting
Our second November meeting focussed on someone else who made a difference in the 20th century, as well as the history of the Remembrance Poppy. Noor Inayat Khan, born in Moscow of Indian and American parentage came to England just before the 1st World War, moving to France in 1920, studying at the Sorbonne and later returning to the UK in 1940 following the German conquest of France. She joined the WAAF initially, later becoming part of the Special Operations Executive based in France and completing several dangerous missions, before being tragically betrayed, taken to Dachau and executed in 1944.
The history of our Remembrance Poppy links Canada, America, France and the UK, starting with the Lt Col John Maccrae's poem 'In Flanders Fields', Moina Michael an American inspired by the poem soldiers, Anna Guerin, a French woman, known as the Poppy Lady and the British Legion.
Our next meeting will be Tuesday 10 December, when we shall celebrate Christmas in true French style.
More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club.