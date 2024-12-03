Hastings & District Anglo-French Club second November meeting

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, culture, history and landscape.

Our second November meeting focussed on someone else who made a difference in the 20th century, as well as the history of the Remembrance Poppy. Noor Inayat Khan, born in Moscow of Indian and American parentage came to England just before the 1st World War, moving to France in 1920, studying at the Sorbonne and later returning to the UK in 1940 following the German conquest of France. She joined the WAAF initially, later becoming part of the Special Operations Executive based in France and completing several dangerous missions, before being tragically betrayed, taken to Dachau and executed in 1944.