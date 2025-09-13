Hastings Eco Conference- HEC25 - to take place in October

The Hastings Eco-Conference 2025 - HEC25 is on 11th October at The White Rock Hotel.

Opened by the first Green Mayor of Hastings, this event is for the many initiatives, community groups and organisations doing fantastic work in the green sector and local to Hastings and Rother.

With Keynote Speeches from Gonzalo Alvarez, United Nations Oceans Coordinator and off-grid pioneer, public speaker and consultant Nick Rosen, discussion groups, feedback sessions and of course highly valuable networking opportunities, the conference includes morning and afternoon refreshments, lunch AND a free copy of - No. 1 on The Sunday Times bestseller list -book “Manifesto” by Dale Vince OBE of Ecotricity and The Green Britain Foundation..

The conference is held in partnership with Energise Sussex Coast and Hastings Voluntary Action and sponsored by The Green Britain Foundation with support from White Rock Hotel and the Community Nature Connections Project.

With 130 organisations contacted for HEC 25 and capacity for 80 delegates maximum, tickets are selling fast but still available at https:// buytickets.at/greenwiz/1761843 .

If ticket cost an issue, as part of the Community Nature Connections Project, support available by contacting [email protected] /[email protected]

Some of the features of HEC25 listed below:

