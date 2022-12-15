Hastings events guide: Saturday December 17

With Christmas almost upon us what better excuse is there to get out and have a good time? So here’s the weekly run-down of what’s on offer around Hastings this week. And what a week it is! This article covers Saturday - look out for the rest of the week in other posts.

Saturday arguably starts with some of the late-night Friday fun that runs past midnight at The Pig and The Brass. Check out the former for hip-hop or DNB action, or the latter for something more emo/pop-punk/nu-metal.

But for those who want to start a little later in the day why not fly by the festive market at The Fountain on Queens? It’s not a gig, but it’s a great pub, and alongside veggie goulash & stroganoff bowls, mulled wine and brandy hot chocolate you’ll be able to browse 16 magnificent stalls situated over two floors featuring art – cards – cushions – prints – jewellery – vintage – ceramics – clothing – beauty … and more.

Or should you be up for some theatrical entertainment it’s the opening performance of ‘Honk!’ at The Stables Theatre in Old Town.

This promises to be a delightful and very funny show… a celebration of being different, which is sure to lift all your spirits this Christmas.

A young, talented, energetic ensemble cast bring ‘Honk!’ to Hastings this Christmas.

The play has been a winner of both Tony and Olivier Awards and has been described as: “A marvellously funny, frequently touching, and constantly magical theatre piece.” Check the Stables Theatre website for performance days and times.

Music for the weekend kicks off at 4pm at The Albion in George Street with the regular unplugged Saturday session, this time featuring some Latin-surf from the irrepressible Danny Britain and his band – Poco Mondo!

A couple of hours later at 6pm pile into The Jenny Lind and get up to the front for Dead Man’s Corner.

This three-piece rock band is fronted by Steve ‘Boltz’ Bolton, who has played with household names including The Who, Paul Young, Rick Wright, Dave Gilmour, John Otway, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Belinda Carlisle.

Oscars on the Square in St Leonards is a little gem of a venue next door to Goat Ledge café, and tonight they host ‘When the sun goes down’ – featuring Hastings’ top talent playing you the very freshest dance music, with live percussion & sexy saxophone. Expect music genres including: Disco, Disco House, Funky House, House, and Tech House. 7pm – 10pm.

Or just around the corner it’s big time Christmas party time at The Piper, with ‘Large 90s’ – featuring Ilona Love and Danny Rampling at the controls. This one runs from 8pm to 3am and is just £15 for the night.

The Pig will have dusted itself down for a second night of antics, and their Saturday offering kicks into play at 8pm and runs through until 2am. This is the second instalment of the free entry ‘We are the underground’ nights, and it promises to showcase the finest underground house music the scene has to offer, with resident DJs alongside Special guests, including Mulla, XPander, Jayem, Andy Green, and Nick Keeling.

For a very different vibe check out Tin Tin’s in Robertson Street, where Fire in the Meadow will be throwing down some Irish, English and American folk tunes alongside a slew of original songs that will be sure to get the crowd dancing between 8am and 11pm. Free entry.

Then again, should burlesque be more of your thing why not head to The Nest in Old Town for ‘The Nights of Serendipity’ – a regular monthly show that is proving increasingly popular and is a steal at £10.

If you’ve not tried ‘Forbidden Fruit’ on the seafront in St Leonards just along from Warrior Square then maybe tonight would be a good night to start to check out the lovely vocals of Sam Solace?

Or should you crave something a lot more punk-oriented then get yourself over to The Dolphin in Old Town, where Urgent Orange will be lighting up the pub with punk, post-punk, new wave and ska classics.

It will be rock-city at The Carlisle tonight with Sacrilege back in the venue for a much-anticipated return. This is one of the best original rock bands on the circuit, and not to be missed! Kick-off is 9pm and runs to midnight.

Having put away the market stalls The Fountain on Queens will be rolling back the carpets to get the dancing started at Blair and Friends make sure you are never more than a yard or so from a storming hit tune. This is free entry and the music runs 9pm to 11pm.