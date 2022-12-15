Hastings events guide: Sunday December 18 to Tuesday December 20

With Christmas almost upon us what better excuse is there to get out and have a good time? So here’s the weekly run-down of what’s on offer around Hastings this week. And what a week it is! See our Saturday guide plus further posts for Wednesday to Friday for the whole week covered.

On Sunday 18th December if you want an early start to festivities why not pop along at 11am to the ElectricPalace cinema for an Edward Scissorhands fancy dress special. The film was overwhelming voted as the winning audience choice, so this is bound to be a popular screening – and there will of course be a prize for the best costume. Tickets £5.

Spun Glass is a new children’s theatre for Hastings, and the premier their first run of shows today as ‘The Christmas Spirits’ gets its first performance at 10am at the Mini Playhouse at 26 White Rock. The series rund from 18-22 December with start times at 10am, noon, and 3pm.

Aimed at 0-5 year-olds plus their parents, the show promises to be a captivating festive performance infused with original music, storytelling, and visual treats in a specially designed child-friendly theatre space.

Babies and children free, adults ‘pay what you can’.

Music on Sunday is on hand as ever, and if you fancy an afternoon of foot-tappin’ Texas Boogie, authentic Country and dance-floor Western Swing then the Jenny Lind is the place to be from 4pm to 6pm with The Long Haul taking over the stage.

Or if you want to catch King Size Slim’s only Christmas show this year get yourself to The Stag from 5pm to 8pm for some heavyweight roots that echo from the Cajun bayous.

Another local legend, Sister Suzie, will be down the road at The Nelson at the same time (5-8pm), and it’s her staff Christmas party so she’s set the dress-code as ‘Santa’. Expect a sea of red coats and white beards alongside Suzie’s powerful swinging blues.

For those who really want to rock out then the Carlisle will be the place to be as Clear Water will be knocking any remaining cobwebs from the ceiling with their brand of original hard rock from 5pm.

Whilst for jazz lovers it has to be The Fountain on Queens, where yet another champion of the local live music scene, award-winning vocalist and keyboard player Liane Carroll will be ‘down the pub’ and wowing everyone as usual from 6pm to 9pm.

At Tin Tins in Robertson Street you’ll find Lily Kim singing some of her solo songs with backing from fellow band member from Message From The Ravens, Siddy Bennett – that’s from 7-10pm.

And down at the Albion in Old Town Sam Wills and The Jam Collective will be making a very welcome return and will be bound to pull in a big crowd in this pre-Christmas special that celebrates the unexpected and improvised nature of the classic jam session from 7pm to 10pm.

To round the night off there will be a vinyl-only playlist spinning at The Jenny up until close.

----------------

Monday 19th seems to see most venues taking a well-earned breather after such a packed weekend – but you can still take the little ones to see The Christmas Spirits down at the Mini-Playhouse if you have the energy.¬----------------

On Tuesday 20th December the infamous Steve Didge & Henry Open Mic night will be opening it’s doors for the regular Tuesday night show at The Cactus Hound in Western Road, St Leonards – 7-10pm with in-house PA, Amps, Piano, Cajon and Guitar available.

Another Tuesday regular with an open-mic vibe is the Stag Inn’s traditional folk session (7.30 – 10pm). Musicians, singers and audience are all very welcome. Either turn up on the night or feel free to pre-book.

The Old Town also has a very good-sounding Christmas special at the Jenny Lind tonight, with music from rising stars Kinsella and Elisha Edwards plus comedy from firm-favourite, Sam Willett.

Heavily influenced by the creative scene in Hastings and her love of R&B, soul and hip hop, Kinsella has been busy releasing new music over the past few years that has earned her loads of radio airplay and sessions.

Elisha Edwards is an emerging artist and singer/songwriter whose honest lyrics and sweet/soulful tones influsenced by the best of Jazz, Soul and R&B make her one to listen to – and watch.

