Hastings father-daughter duo host groundbreaking free VR experience

A groundbreaking free immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience is coming to the Observer Building in Hastings in March. Enabling audiences to step into the extraordinary world of neurodivergent Hastings-based artist Eden Kötting, the 360° VR film and exhibition marks an exciting new chapter in her work with her father, filmmaker and artist Andrew Kötting.

Blending animation, archive footage, and live action, The Tell-Tale Rooms will take viewers on a 12-minute journey through Eden’s imagination from 13 to 18 March at the Observer Building, at Hastings Commons.

Inside this world, visitors walk among Eden’s artwork - where art, memory, and dreams collide. Guided by the artist, who was born with Joubert Syndrome - a rare genetic disorder, here she becomes the mischief-maker and master of ceremonies. The Tell-Tale Rooms is a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the boundless possibilities of VR, offering a rare and uplifting insight into Eden’s life.

Andrew Kötting says: “Our ongoing collaboration has withstood the test of time against all the odds. Eden is still with us and so are The Tell Tale Rooms - located inside a ramshackle farmhouse deep in the French Pyrenees.”

Artist Eden Kötting says: “The Tell Tale Rooms make me Happy Happy Happy!”

Becca Rose, OBX Creative Producer at Hastings Commons says: “Hastings has a lively community of arts and artists, with the Köttings being a key part of this, and we are thrilled that they can show this brilliant work in their home town.”

To celebrate the opening of the film, Andrew will be speaking on Thursday 13th March, 6:30pm as part of OBX Connects, a programme of talks by local and national digital artists on varied topics.

For more information visit theobserverbuilding.org.uk/event/tell-tale-rooms/