Hastings Gang Show is back

Get ready for a spectacular night of music, laughter, and unforgettable talent as the Hastings Gang Show returns from 8th to 10th May!

Featuring an incredible cast of local Scouts and Guides, this high-energy variety show bursts onto the stage with dazzling performances, hilarious sketches, and toe-tapping songs for all ages. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, this year’s show promises more sparkle, more spirit, and more fun than ever before. Don’t miss out—book your tickets now and be part of the magic!

Now in its remarkable 59th year, the Hastings Gang Show continues to be a vibrant celebration of youth, talent, and the power of community theatre. Taking place from 8th to 10th May, this much-loved variety show is more than just entertainment—it’s a shining example of how the performing arts can empower young people and bring a community together.

Featuring a talented cast of local Scouts and Guides, the Gang Show offers these young performers a rare opportunity to express themselves on stage through song, dance, and comedy. With the backing of a live band and the expert musical direction of Joe Thomas, audiences can expect a show that is, in Joe’s words, “lively, fun, and full of heart.” The cast have been working tirelessly to deliver their best—and it shows.

Co-director Steve Pickering passionately reminds us why events like this matter: “Support for local theatre is vitally important.” At a time when youth arts face increasing challenges, the Gang Show stands as a beacon of what can be achieved with community support and a shared vision. Fellow director Samantha Jordan adds, “It’s a completely unique experience. The Hastings Gang Show community is a big family, and we love to bring you the opportunity to see our young people really shine!”

This year’s production promises to be a joyful, high-energy showcase of local talent, heart, and humour. Don’t miss the chance to support the future of theatre—book your tickets now!

Tickets available from white rock theatre box office.