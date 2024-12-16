Hastings Hearing Club date

The next meeting of the Hastings Hearing Club will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10:30am to 12 noon at His Place Café, Robertson Street, Hastings TN34 1HL.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a hearing loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].