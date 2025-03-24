Hastings in the 1890s under the microscope in new exhibition of photographs

A big exhibition of photos of Hastings in the 1890s has just been put on display in the Fishermen’s Museum. The 70 pictures were all taken by local photographer George Woods, who was especially interested in recording the local fishing industry and the many people who made a living from it. Also included are scenes along the seafront, showing flower sellers, entertainers and the large pleasure yachts that took people out onto the water.

The charity-run Fishermen’s Museum is open every day from 11.00 till 4.00. Admission is free, but donations are most welcome.