Hastings Makers Market kicks off the season tomorrow with 60+ stalls at The Yard

By Anna McGovern
Contributor
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
The Hastings Makers Market returns tomorrow, Saturday, April 26th, at The Yard on Waterworks Road, from 11am to 4pm. With over 60 stalls featuring a wide range of handmade goods and local crafts, the market is set to offer something for everyone.

Shoppers can expect a variety of items, including ceramics, dog treats, vintage clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, gourmet food, kombucha, screen prints, and more.

In a post on Facebook about the market, Lucy Gastall shared: “We’ve got hand thrown ceramics, dog treats, vintage clothes and homewares, babka made by the magic Small Batch Babka (this is reason enough to come!), kombucha, screen prints, watercolours, greeting cards, posters, gourmet mushrooms, handmade jewellery, cakes, coffees, burgers and beers!”

The market also features a refreshment area, with the Lounge Suites Galore mirrorball bar offering beers, cocktails, and coffees throughout the event.

Don’t Miss the Hastings Makers Market – April 26th, 11am–4pm at The Yard!

The Hastings Makers Market provides an opportunity to support local artisans and small businesses while contributing to charitable causes. This year, the market is supporting The Grumpy Cook Café, a not-for-profit community project that assists individuals in temporary housing, ensures access to essential meals and support services.

For more details about the event and upcoming markets, visit The Yard’s website or follow @theyard.waterworksroad on Instagram.

Upcoming 2025 Hastings Makers Market dates:

  • May 24th – 11am to 4pm
  • June 21st – 11am to 4pm
  • September 20th – 11am to 4pm
  • November 29th – 11am to 4pm
  • December 13th – 11am to 4pm

For inquiries, contact Lucy at [email protected].

