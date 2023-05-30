Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Hastings MS Society fundraising and awareness day Saturday June 3

Hastings and Rother MS(Multiple Sclerosis) Society Group are holding a Fundraising and Awareness Day on Saturday 3rd June 3 2023.
By Tommy EarleyContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:24 BST
Hastings & Rother MS Group Fundraising/Awareness Day Saturday June 3Hastings & Rother MS Group Fundraising/Awareness Day Saturday June 3
Hastings & Rother MS Group Fundraising/Awareness Day Saturday June 3

This will take place at Tesco's , Ravenside Industrial Site, Bexhill. We are to set up a table inside the Store from 10am -4pm on the day.

Please we would love to see as many people as possible pop along to donate to a very worthwhile local charity .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All proceeds raised go to the Local Hastings and Rother Group directly, which in turn allows us to supply services and social events for all MS Suffers and their families and carers within the Hastings and Rother Area.

Would really like to meet up again at a face to face event. Hope to see you there!

Related topics:HastingsBexhillTesco