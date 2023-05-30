Hastings MS Society fundraising and awareness day Saturday June 3

Hastings & Rother MS Group Fundraising/Awareness Day Saturday June 3

This will take place at Tesco's , Ravenside Industrial Site, Bexhill. We are to set up a table inside the Store from 10am -4pm on the day.

Please we would love to see as many people as possible pop along to donate to a very worthwhile local charity .

All proceeds raised go to the Local Hastings and Rother Group directly, which in turn allows us to supply services and social events for all MS Suffers and their families and carers within the Hastings and Rother Area.