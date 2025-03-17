Hastings Neurodiversity Film Festival 2025

A weekend celebration of neurodivergence on-screen and behind the camera, from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 March at the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town.

Neurodiversity Film Festival in Hastings is a celebration of autism and neurodiversity on screen, making visible the characters and stories that are often invisible in contemporary mainstream cinema.

Presented by autistic and neurodivergent creatives and curators, the Electric Palace Cinema in Hastings Old Town brings you a weekend of films showcasing autistic and neurodiverse film characters and narratives, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th March 2025.

The festival has been developed in partnership with Autism Spectrum, Eggtooth, AMAZE, Project Art Works, Autism in Translation, The Roebuck Centre and Oska Bright Film Festival, and made possible with funding from the BFI and National Lottery.

All screenings are relaxed (lights up, sound down, with the freedom to move around) and include a £10 double-ticket option so you can bring a trusted friend for free.

An art show of art from neurodiverse creatives will be on display in the cinema auditorium as part of the festival.

Each screening will also include a short film from the Oska Bright Film Festival archive. Oska Bright is the world’s leading festival for films made by or featuring people with learning disabilities or autism.

What's on at the festival:

Family screening: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and treasure hunt

Friday 28 March at 3.30pm doors for film start at 4pm

Based on the children's books by Lemony Snicket (pseudonym for author, Daniel Handler), this film captures the spirit of autistic culture and features the hyperlexic Baudelaire children who survive the trials and tribulations faced by recurring villain, Count Olaf, played by famously neurodiverse actor and comic, Jim Carrey.

Neurodiverse Filmmakers' Showcase and Networking

Friday 28 March at 7:30pm

Experience the talents of neurodiverse filmmakers from Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Eastbourne.

Aspens Craft Market and Cafe/Bar

Saturday 29 March 12.30pm - 2.30pm

Pop in to the Aspens Craft Market and Cafe/Bar at Roebuck Centre, Roebuck St, Hastings TN34 3BB to view and buy art, jewellery and ceramics made by local neurodiverse makers from Aspens' Roebuck Enterprises and enjoy a drink and a slice of artisan cake!

Aspens' Roebuck Enterprises in Hastings offers a variety of creative and skills workshops for people on the autism spectrum, providing development and enjoyment and the opportunity to sell their products.

Family Screening: Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland

Saturday 29 March at 3pm

An imaginative and magical fantasy adventure with an all-star cast starring in Tim Burton's version of one of the most beloved stories of all time. Includes art show brought to you by Amaze charity.

The Stimming Pool - Behind the Scenes, at Project Art Works

Saturday 29 March at 5.00pm - wheelchair accessible screening at Project Art Works, Arch 1, Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings TN34 1TD

Immerse yourself in the neurodiverse experience at this screening at Project Art Works, of locally-made The Stimming Pool. Props and costumes from the film will be on display.

The Stimming Pool - Hastings Gala Film Premiere + Q&A

Saturday 29 March at 7:30pm

The Neurocultures Collective invite you to experience the oscillating beat of the neurodiverse experience at the Hastings Premiere of locally-made The Stimming Pool, featuring the Electric Palace's B Movie Fan Club curator, Robin Elliott-Knowles.

The Reason I Jump + Q&A with director Jerry Rothwell

Sunday 30 March at 2pm

Utterly riveting exploration of neurodiversity, based on the book by a 13 year old autistic boy.

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms + short film, curated by Ellen Prebble & Project Art Works

Sunday 30 March at 5pm

An atomic blast in the arctic releases the 140 million-year-old dinosaur which causes destruction and terrorises the cities from North Atlantic to New York City.

B Movie Fan Club: Donovan's Brain + introduction

Sunday 30 March at 7:30pm

An attempt to keep alive the brain of millionaire megalomaniac W.H. Donovan after an otherwise fatal plane crash goes awry as the brain has other ideas...With introduction by Robin Elliott-Knowles. And free candy with every ticket!

About the Electric Palace's Autism-friendly 'relaxed' screenings:

An Autism-friendly screening is where people can watch a film in a relaxed environment.

They are different from regular film screenings because:

the lights are low instead of completely off, so you can still see where you're going

the volume is a little lower than a standard screening

you can move around the cinema freely as you wish during the screening

you can leave the cinema room during the screening and return without having to worry

you can make noise, stim, and enjoy yourself

there is a friendly atmosphere

there are people around if you need any help

These screenings are for anyone who would feel safe and welcome in this environment.

Learn more about The Electric Palace's Neurodiversity Film Festival: www.electricpalacecinema.com

39a High Street, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3ER