Hastings Origami Club: Crafting peace and creativity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the quaint town of Hastings, a new community group is folding its way into the hearts of locals.

The Hastings Origami Club, one of the latest additions to Aoi Bara Meditation's community classes, offers a unique blend of creativity, mindfulness, and social interaction.

At the helm is Danny Girl, a seasoned origami artist and passionate educator who teaches beginner origami courses through East Sussex College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny's journey with origami began in her childhood, and it has since been a constant companion. Through intricate folds and delicate creations, she found a pathway to mental tranquillity and emotional balance.

When and where to find us.

Her own experience of using origami as a tool for restoring mental wellbeing has inspired her to share its benefits with others. "Origami helped me find peace during some of the most challenging times in my life," Danny explains. "Now, I want to pay forward the support I received by helping others discover the joy and therapeutic value of this ancient art."

The mental health benefits of origami are well-documented and multifaceted. At its core, origami requires focus and precision, which naturally encourages a meditative state of mind. This intense concentration can help alleviate stress and anxiety, providing a welcome escape from the pressures of daily life. The repetitive motions involved in folding paper can also induce a sense of calm, similar to other mindfulness practices.

Moreover, the act of creating something beautiful from a simple piece of paper can significantly boost self-esteem and provide a sense of accomplishment. This creative process fosters patience and perseverance, qualities that are beneficial in both personal and professional spheres. For Danny, the therapeutic nature of origami was a crucial part of her journey to mental wellness, alongside other techniques she employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings Origami Club aims to nurture creativity and enhance wellbeing in a supportive community setting. Participants are encouraged to engage with their creative side, experiment with new designs, and enjoy the process of creation. The club provides a space where individuals can come together, share their experiences, and learn from one another, fostering a sense of community and connection.

Danny's classes are designed to be accessible to all, regardless of prior experience. Beginners are introduced to the basics of origami, with step-by-step guidance to create simple yet impressive models. As they progress, they are encouraged to tackle more complex designs, developing their skills and confidence along the way.

"Creating something out of nothing is a powerful experience," Danny says. "It shows people that they are capable of more than they might realise, and that sense of achievement can be incredibly empowering."

In addition to the mental health benefits, participants often find that the practice of origami enhances their problem-solving skills and boosts their creativity. By transforming a flat piece of paper into a three-dimensional object, they learn to think in new ways and approach challenges with fresh perspectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings Origami Club meets in Studio 1 at Ore Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 pm. Donations are gratefully received to support the continuation of these community classes.

Danny's passion for origami and her dedication to supporting others shines through in every session. As the club continues to grow, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of art and community.

For anyone looking to explore a new hobby, find a moment of peace, or connect with like-minded individuals, the Hastings Origami Club offers a perfect opportunity.