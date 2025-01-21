Have you checked your blood pressure lately? Free session in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free Blood Pressure Awareness session for people over 65 is being hosted by Guild Care in Worthing on Tuesday, 28th January to encourage older local residents to take charge of their health. The informative session will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Guild Care’s Methold House as part of the charity’s Creating Connections programme which offers elderly people activities in Worthing within a friendship club environment.

Megan Cohen, senior coordinator for Creating Connections, said, “Creating Connections is more than just a social club for older people, although that’s very much central to what we do. Bringing people together for companionship and connection through a range of activities and events is vital for the happiness of our local community. We’re also keen to provide older people with valuable advice on all sorts of topics from energy saving to heart health. Each session is free, just book your place and come along - we’d love to see you!”

The Blood Pressure Awareness Session will be focus on the vital role of regular blood pressure checks in preventing serious health issues, particularly as we age. High blood pressure can go unnoticed until it leads to more serious problems.

Guild Care is working in partnership with the West Sussex County Council Prevention Assessment Team, who will lead the relaxed two-hour session, where free tea & coffee will be served. Guests will also have the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked during the afternoon session, providing immediate and valuable insights into their heart health within a friendly and supportive setting.

A talk at Guild Care's Creating Connections session on Tuesday 28th January will offer tips & advice about how blood pressure checks help you monitor your health

The event is free but spaces are limited. To book your place, please call the Creating Connections team at Guild Care on 01903 528635 or email [email protected].

Megan added, “There’s nothing more important than your health, so it makes sense to check in on yourself and find out what you can do to help maintain healthy blood pressure levels. We’d like to encourage as many older people as possible to join us and our friends from West Sussex County Council Prevention Assessment Team on Tuesday, enjoy an interesting afternoon, learn about their blood pressure, and take away some useful advice and easy steps towards a healthier future.”