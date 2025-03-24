Haviland House Day Service announces series of free events in April
The talented local actors are generously giving their time free of charge to bring a thrilling whodunnit to life for people living with dementia and their loved ones to enjoy together.
Sarah Johnson, Head of Haviland House Day Service, puts together a programme each month for people to enjoy together. Sarah said, “It’s wonderful to see people spending time together in a place where everyone is understanding of dementia and its challenges. There’s no stigma here - just music, laughter, and the simple pleasure of a warm welcome and maybe a cup of tea.
“These events are about breaking down barriers and making sure everyone feels included. I think my team and I enjoy them just as much as the people who come along and join us.”
“I’d also like to say a big thank you to the Walberton Players for their kindness in coming along – this is going to be a mystery event with a difference!”
Although this extra-special social event remains free to come along, there will be a collection on the evening to raise money for Guild Care’s planned Dementia Services at Saxon House in Worthing.
April’s events at Haviland House Day Service:
Sunday Social – 6th April from 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Tea, cake, and sandwiches set the scene for a wonderful sing-along with Peter Ridge and friends
Positive Voices Community Choir – 12th April from 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Led by Ric Grey, this inclusive choir welcomes all to sing along, with tea and biscuits to enjoy throughout the afternoon
Saturday Afternoon Tea – 26th April from 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Music from David Drew accompanies an afternoon of tea, cake, and good company
Murder Mystery Evening Social – 30th April
The Walberton Players bring suspense and drama to Haviland House Day Service with a free-to-attend murder mystery performance. For more details, call 01903 866130
As the popularity of these events continues to grow, booking is essential. “I really encourage anyone thinking of coming along to any of our events to book in advance,” Sarah added. “They are all free but we would hate to turn anyone away on the door. Although we have a large space, there’s still a limit to how many people we can safely accommodate, so please book early!”
To reserve your place at any of the events at Haviland House Day Service, contact Sarah and her team on 01903 866130 or email [email protected]. More details are also available on their website at www.guildcare.org/haviland-house-day-service.