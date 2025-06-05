Hawkhurst Summer Fete returns – bigger and better after battling red tape to bring the community together

Fortunately, the Parish Council stepped in to help cover the £1500 cost of the now mandatary security — support that committee members say was essential to keeping the day as inclusive and varied as planned. “If we’d had to cover that cost ourselves, it really would have impacted what we could offer families on the day,” says Margot Shilling, Head of the Committee. “We’re so grateful they recognised the value of this event and backed us.”

This year’s fete promises a full day of traditional fun with a fresh twist. Expect all the beloved classics — coconut shies, dog shows, Morris dancers and beautiful craft stalls — alongside exciting additions like three different bouncy castles, vintage fairground rides, stilt walkers, and a fantastic mix of local entertainment. The schedule includes performances from community groups, a bird of prey show, plus some stunning kite displays. A wide range of charities and community organisations will also have stalls on the day, sharing their work and engaging with residents.

Food will be a big feature too, with a mouth-watering mix of street food vendors offering flavours from Italy, Spain, Nigeria and more, as well as all the classic British favourites. Adults can enjoy a drink from the fully stocked bar, generously sponsored by Adnams, while browsing over 30 stalls run by local makers, artists, and independent businesses.

Entertainment will be a major highlight this year, with performances from a wide range of local groups. Plus, the brilliant Bodiam Brass Band will open the festivities alongside the Mayor of Tunbridge Wells, and the evening will close with a lively set from Hastings’ own legendary band, VEXED.

Margot adds, “It’s been a real journey this year — some of the requests have honestly been bonkers — but the team has worked incredibly hard to make this happen. We can’t wait to show Hawkhurst what we’ve put together. This is going to be a day for the whole village to be proud of.”

The Hawkhurst Summer Fete is set to be one of the standout events of the season. Warm, welcoming, and packed with local charm, it promises a fantastic day out for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.

1 . Contributed Crowds Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Bodiam Brass Brand Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Stalls Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Winning Tug of war team Photo: Submitted