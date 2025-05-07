Haywards heath artist wants to share passion for creating model railways and dioramas
As mentioned I live in Haywards Heath, I’m an artist, but I diversify in different genres including model railways.
I thoroughly enjoy making dioramas and I want to pass on this passion.
If your passionate about something, and enthusiastic, I’m hoping to do talks and lectures in Haywards Heath and classes how to make model railway dioramas.
If you're in Haywards Heath or surrounding areas of West Sussex and want some tips and advice drop me a email I will kindly obliged.
I’m still finalising the final hall and location but wanted to see if interest, my number is 01444455742 @ [email protected]
Drop me email if interested.