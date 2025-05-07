Haywards heath artist wants to share passion for creating model railways and dioramas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hi my names Paul Milton I'm based in Haywards heath passionate about model railways and dioramas. I’m hoping to do talks and lectures in Haywards Heath about making model railway dioramas and model railways, I will be displaying at the Blue Bell Railway Model Railway weekend as well, the 28th 29th June. The talks will be held in Haywards Heath depending on the final arrangement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As mentioned I live in Haywards Heath, I’m an artist, but I diversify in different genres including model railways.

I thoroughly enjoy making dioramas and I want to pass on this passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your passionate about something, and enthusiastic, I’m hoping to do talks and lectures in Haywards Heath and classes how to make model railway dioramas.

Model Railway Diorama By Paul Milton

If you're in Haywards Heath or surrounding areas of West Sussex and want some tips and advice drop me a email I will kindly obliged.

I’m still finalising the final hall and location but wanted to see if interest, my number is 01444455742 @ [email protected]

Drop me email if interested.