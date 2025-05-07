Haywards heath artist wants to share passion for creating model railways and dioramas

By Paul Milton
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 19:51 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 09:36 BST
Hi my names Paul Milton I'm based in Haywards heath passionate about model railways and dioramas. I’m hoping to do talks and lectures in Haywards Heath about making model railway dioramas and model railways, I will be displaying at the Blue Bell Railway Model Railway weekend as well, the 28th 29th June. The talks will be held in Haywards Heath depending on the final arrangement.

As mentioned I live in Haywards Heath, I’m an artist, but I diversify in different genres including model railways.

I thoroughly enjoy making dioramas and I want to pass on this passion.

If your passionate about something, and enthusiastic, I’m hoping to do talks and lectures in Haywards Heath and classes how to make model railway dioramas.

Model Railway Diorama By Paul MiltonModel Railway Diorama By Paul Milton
Model Railway Diorama By Paul Milton

If you're in Haywards Heath or surrounding areas of West Sussex and want some tips and advice drop me a email I will kindly obliged.

I’m still finalising the final hall and location but wanted to see if interest, my number is 01444455742 @ [email protected]

Drop me email if interested.

