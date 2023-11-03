Haywards Heath based children's homes Getting Ready For Christmas!
My Choice Children's Homes are getting into the festive spirit, ready for their Christmas Event
This year we are busy preparing our offices to be transformed into a Santas Grotto, and will be joined by the local fire brigade for brunch with Santa on December 19.
We are also looking for a local nursery who would like to come along and visit Santa and his helpers in the grotto on December 7, for a story with Mrs Claus, a chat with Santa, and time to decorate a Gingerbread cookie. If you are local and would like to be the nursery who trials our grotto expereince, then please call Dawn on 01444 446920 or email [email protected]