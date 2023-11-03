Haywards Heath based children's homes Getting Ready For Christmas!

This year we are busy preparing our offices to be transformed into a Santas Grotto, and will be joined by the local fire brigade for brunch with Santa on December 19.

We are also looking for a local nursery who would like to come along and visit Santa and his helpers in the grotto on December 7, for a story with Mrs Claus, a chat with Santa, and time to decorate a Gingerbread cookie. If you are local and would like to be the nursery who trials our grotto expereince, then please call Dawn on 01444 446920 or email [email protected]