Haywards Heath Lions Club's annual swimarathon

Swimarathon takes place at the Dolphin Leisure Centre, Haywards Heath, on Good Friday 18th April 2025 .

The first teams starting at 8am and the last teams 4pm. Teams of six are invited to swim in a 55 minute long relay to raise money for a good cause of their own choice and Haywards Heath Lions Club selected good cause, which this year is the Rockinghorse Children's Charity for the Sensory Ward at Chalkhill Hospital.