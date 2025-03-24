Haywards Heath Lions Club's annual swimarathon
Swimarathon takes place at the Dolphin Leisure Centre, Haywards Heath, on Good Friday 18th April 2025 .
The first teams starting at 8am and the last teams 4pm. Teams of six are invited to swim in a 55 minute long relay to raise money for a good cause of their own choice and Haywards Heath Lions Club selected good cause, which this year is the Rockinghorse Children's Charity for the Sensory Ward at Chalkhill Hospital.
Entry form and full details are available at hhlionsswim.co.uk