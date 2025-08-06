Haywards Heath performing arts group offers a free trial session for young people

By Florence Tingley
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 11:20 BST
PQA Haywards Heath is enrolling now for September. Visit here to book a FREE trial session on our open day on Saturday 6th September! https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/ Our Saturday Performing Arts Academies go beyond teaching young people how to perform on stage. Our classes in Musical Theatre, Film & Television and Comedy and Drama also focus on building confidence, developing resilience and nurturing self-belief. Help your child shine on stage, on screen, and for the rest of their life.

Performing arts isn’t just about being on stage—it’s one of the most powerful ways to build real, lasting confidence.

At PQA Haywards Heath through acting, singing, dancing, and filmmaking, young people learn to express themselves, step outside their comfort zones, and discover what they’re truly capable of.

Confidence doesn’t happen overnight—it grows with every rehearsal, every performance, and every moment they push past their nerves. And the best part? That confidence doesn’t stay on the stage. It goes with them into school, friendships, and everyday life.

Want to see how performing arts can help your child shine from the inside out?

Book a FREE trial session this September at PQA Haywards Heath via our website:

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/

Musical Theatre

1. Contributed

Musical Theatre Photo: Submitted

Comedy & Drama

2. Contributed

Comedy & Drama Photo: Submitted

Film & TV

3. Contributed

Film & TV Photo: Submitted

Academy Warm-Up

4. Contributed

Academy Warm-Up Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Haywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice