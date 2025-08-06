Haywards Heath performing arts group offers a free trial session for young people

PQA Haywards Heath is enrolling now for September. Visit here to book a FREE trial session on our open day on Saturday 6th September! https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/ Our Saturday Performing Arts Academies go beyond teaching young people how to perform on stage. Our classes in Musical Theatre, Film & Television and Comedy and Drama also focus on building confidence, developing resilience and nurturing self-belief. Help your child shine on stage, on screen, and for the rest of their life.