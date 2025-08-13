Haywards Heath Town Day returns – bigger and better than ever

Town Day is back this year on Saturday, September 13, and it’s set to be the biggest celebration yet! Join us at Victoria Park from 12 noon to 9pm for a full day of family fun, live entertainment, and community spirit, all hosted by Haywards Heath Town Council.

This year’s event will be packed with activities for all ages, including funfair rides, a circus skills workshop, crazy golf, balloon modelling, face painting, and classic Punch & Judy shows. Children will be thrilled to meet Bluey at intervals throughout the day and come face-to-face with Bumble, the life-size the brontosaurus, roaming the park!

Food lovers can look forward to a delicious selection of street food, including traditional fish and chips, wood-fired pizza, curries, Greek wraps, handmade soft scoop ice cream, jacket potatoes, and hot dogs. Refreshments will be available all day, with a choice of alcoholic and soft drinks, as well as coffee and tea.

There will be fantastic live performances throughout the day on the main stage, starting with the Mayor’s official Town Day opening. Acts include Haywards Heath Concert Band, PQ Academy, Walkhouse School of Dance, Turning Pointe, Luca Brugnoli, Ariel Othellos, Rok Skool, Real Time Unplugged, Mike and Cylvian, Poppy Morley, Paul Stanworth, Pippa Burnett, and a show-stopping finale from Europe’s number one Queen tribute act, Magic Queen.

The park will also be bustling with a wide range of charity and business stalls, offering everything from handmade crafts and gifts to community support and local services. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover local talent, support great causes, and connect with the heart of the Haywards Heath community.

We’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors - Batcheller Monkhouse, RBPM Direct, Hayden Swan Opticians, and The Orchards Shopping Centre - for making this event possible.

Haywards Heath Town Day is free to attend and open to everyone. Come along, bring your friends and family, and enjoy a day to remember. For updates and full event details, visit haywardsheath.gov.uk or follow us on social media.

Let’s make this a Town Day to remember - see you on the 13th!