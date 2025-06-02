Haywards Heath’s ‘Spring Into Summer’ event returns this Sunday

By Kelly Lewis
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST

Get ready for the sunshine by joining your local community at Spring Into Summer.

Returning for its third year, the Haywards Heath Town Council welcomes all to Muster Green on Sunday 8th June from 1.30pm for a free afternoon of fun.

With a wide range of activities including fairground rides, crazy golf, face painting and the circus, there is something for all family members to enjoy. Local charities and businesses will be in attendance, alongside handmade crafts and yummy goods ready for purchasing from the stalls.

On stage there is an exciting line up of performances from the Gielgud Academy, Baby Ballet, Alegria Spanish Dance and Marco the Magician.

The Mayor of Haywards Heath will be opening the event and looks forward to meeting attending residents and stallholders.

