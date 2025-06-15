Heard but Not Seen - Chichester Literary Society welcomes Michelle Magorian

Chichester Literary Society will welcome local author Michelle Magorian to our July 2nd, 2pm meeting at Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE.

Michelle will be speaking about two of her best-selling novels - A Little Love Song and Just Henry, the first set in the long hot summer of 1943 and the second just after WW11 in the thinly disguised town of Sternsea, a fictional mix of Portsmouth and Southsea.