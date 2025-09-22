Hearing Club meeting in Hastings

The next meeting of the Hastings Hearing Club will be held on Monday 6th October 2025, from 10.30am to 12:00noon at His Place Hastings Church, Robertson Street, Hastings TN34 1HL.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.