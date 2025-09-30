Hearing Club meeting in Lewes

The next meeting of the Lewes Hard of Hearing and Deafblind Club and Hearing Aid Maintenance (NHS Audiology only) will be held on Wednesday 19th November 2025, from 10:30am to 12 noon at Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2NS.

Come and get your hearing aids retubed while meeting other hard of hearing people and make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free tea and coffee biscuits and cake. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]