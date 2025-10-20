Hearing Club meeting in St Leonards

The next meeting of the St Leonards Hard of Hearing Club and Hearing Aid Maintenance will be held on Wednesday 5th November 2025, from 10:15am to 11.45 at The Clifton Community Centre, 1-2 Stainsby Street, St Leonards on Sea TN7 6LA. Please note: Hearing aid maintenance is for Conquest or Park Practice Eastbourne Audiology Department patients only.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a hearing loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments available. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected]