Heathfield Town News for Sussex Express

Heathfield Christmas Lighting Up Event is on Friday 22nd November at 15.45. Pop along to our annual Christmas Lighting Up Event where a lucky winner will be turning on the town’s Christmas lights.

The next Farmers’ Market is this weekend, on Saturday 16th November. This market is definitely the one where you should be thinking of stocking up for Christmas. All the usual stalls will be attending selling lots of delicious local produce. You can order your fish, cheese and meat to pick up at the December market, so no last-minute panic about goods being unavailable. Our new bread stall, The Bakehouse, was a huge hit at the last market and I am pleased to say they are attending again selling artisan breads and pastries. The Kitchen of the Old Dragon will have her wonderful array of preserves and chutneys which make lovely Christmas gifts. Sussex Biltong have a wide range of meats, all of which will keep until Christmas. Why not buy your dog a treat from Little Dale Dogs? The above are just a few of the stalls attending. Come along, grab a coffee from Chapels Café and have a wander around and see what our market has to offer. Shopping at the market is a great way to support our local producers. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Heathfield Farmers’ Market 2024 dates: 16th November, 21st December.

Rural Sussex Girl. If you're a woman living in Sussex and looking to make new friends, we are thrilled to introduce you to "Rural Sussex Girl." RSG is a community for women with over 4,600 members from all over Sussex, including those living in villages, towns, and the Sussex countryside: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

Handmade Christmas Market Sunday 17th November from 10.30am until 3pm at Punnetts Town Village Hall, Free admission. Stalls to include: Fresh Dough (Crowborough) Hunniwood Art, Albert’s Friends, Miss Peaches Designs, and many more. This will also be a fundraiser for Pass it on Community fridge Hailsham.

Nativity Set Festival

Cross in Hand CE Primary School Open Days for prospective parents with pupils starting school in Reception in 2025 are on Tuesday 19th November at 6.30pm and Wednesday 20th November at 9.30am. Call 01435 862941 or email: [email protected] Or visit the website at: www.crossinhandschool.com “Cross in Hand is a very happy and welcoming school with a team of staff that put their heart and soul into nurturing and inspiring the children.”

Punnetts Town Community Primary School and Nursery School. If your child is due to start School in September 2025, please join us for our second Open event on 20th November at 5pm. If you are unable to make either of these dates, please contact the school office on 01435830361 or email [email protected] and we can arrange an alternative time. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you are looking for a space for your child, we have do have spaces. Please contact the school office on 01435830361. We look forward to hearing from you. “We believe that childhood is a precious time, and this underpins our aim to nurture our children ensuring their happiness and feeling of safety at school.”

The Village Players perform several productions every year, including dramas, comedies, musicals and pantomimes. They will return to The Dunn Village Hall this November with Norman Robbins’ play, The Late Mrs Early by Norman Robbins. The Village Players, performances take place on Wednesday November 20th - Saturday November 23rd at The Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green TN21 9QD. 6.30pm start. Rehearsals are in full swing for The Village Players’ Cafe Theatre, featuring Norman Robbins’ play The Late Mrs Early. The play is a light comedy, set in a terraced council house during the 1970s, in the Northern town of Castleford. Alice Early is a domineering woman who rules her family with a rod of iron and is horrified when her young son Terry announces his engagement to Susan Rickworth, a local girl. Alice , it seems, has a historical connection with the Rickworth family and is determined to stop the wedding - even if it kills her! Sam Early, however, is very happy for his son to marry Susan but when the Rickworths visit the house Alice certainly makes her presence felt… Do come and enjoy a two-course meal followed by this very enjoyable comedy. Licensed Bar. Book online via our website www.villageplayersrushlakegreen.co.uk

Local Ms Support Group for people with MS, their families/carers. Our Heathfield coffee mornings are on the 4th Wednesday of the month (27th Nov) 10:30 am always at Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield and our Uckfield coffee mornings are on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 10:00 am will now be held at Copper Beech Care Home, Eastbourne Rd, Ridgewood, Uckfield TN22 5ST and everyone is welcome including well behaved dogs! Next session (19th Nov).

The Village Players

Heathfield Christmas Lighting Up Event. If your child would like to enter the competition to turn on the lights, please go to our website www.hwpc.org.uk where you will find the colouring pages for the competition or pop by the council offices in the High Street and pick one up. The competition ends on the 18th November, so be sure to drop off your entries to the council offices in the High Street in time. There will be lots to do at the event. We will be having entertainment from Heathfield Community College, Punnetts Town Primary School, Bibi and a dancing elf. There will also be stalls and of course Father Christmas for children to visit (this will be on a first come first serve basis). There will also be late night shopping, a pop-up Christmas market in State Hall and a Christmas Tree Festival at Union Church.

As the festive season approaches, we’re excited to announce that All Saints and St. Richard’s Primary School will have a stall at the Heathfield Christmas Light Switch-On on 22nd November! We’ll be raffling off a beautifully festive hamper filled with seasonal treats, and we need your help to make it extra special! We are seeking donations to build a luxurious hamper that will be the highlight of the raffle. If you’d like to contribute, here are some items that would be wonderful additions: Bottles of wine, spirits, or festive liqueurs, Chocolates, biscuits, and other holiday treats, Specialty jams, spreads, or luxury snacks, Small, festive decorations or candles. All donations, big or small, will be gratefully received and will go directly towards raising funds for our school. The more exciting and festive the hamper, the more we can raise! How to Donate: Please get in touch, email us at [email protected] by Friday 15th November to arrange collection. Your generosity will help make our stall a success and bring holiday cheer to the community. Plus, you’ll be supporting a great cause for our children at All Saints and St. Richard’s Primary School. Thank you for helping us make this holiday season memorable! Warm wishes, PTA of All Saints and St Richard’s

Christmas Home & Garden Fair at the heart of late-night shopping and Christmas lights turn on in Heathfield! Make a date and visit for a truly atmospheric mix of super small businesses…3pm till 7.30pm. 22nd November. The State Hall. Home, garden, fashion and foodies…

Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival begins on Friday 22nd November until Sunday 1st December, at the Union Church Station Road. A glorious display of Christmas trees from local groups, charities and organisations. Open for public viewing Monday 25th to Friday 29th 10am until 4pm. (Closed Wednesday) Also Thursday 28th open 5pm until 8pm, refreshments available during these times. Special events taking place during the week include: Friday 22nd Launch event 3.30pm until 7.30pm, Saturday 23rd Nov Charity Quiz in the Trees 7pm. Sunday 24th Nov Piano Recital and afternoon tea 2pm. Saturday 30th November Kit Wilson Fun Day 10am – 2pm and Cake and Wine Club Choir concert 7pm. Sunday 1st Dec Closing Carol Service at 4pm, Please see our website/separate posters for more details.

In Praise of Music Concert

Nativity Set Festival Weekend. A first for St Richard's church, Upper Station Road Heathfield, November 23rd and 24th a Nativity Set Festival Weekend. The church will be decorated with Nativity sets/crib scenes as we look forward to Christmas. All of the Nativity sets loaned to the church for that weekend have stories to tell, some old, some new, some precious and even a one made of lego, all treasured by their owners who want to help us get into the spirit of Christmas, telling the story of the birth of Jesus. There will be a Nativity scene outside with the opportunity for families to 'put their faces into the picture', you could take a photo and make it your Christmas card on line for friends and family. The church will be open from 10am -4pm on Saturday 23rd and after the 10am morning service on Sunday 24th the church will be open again from 11am-4pm, do come and bring your friends, it's going to be a great Festival Weekend and a first for Heathfield. All the cribs will be blessed on Friday 22nd once they are all in place, the blessing will take place during an ancient service of Compline at 9pm ( think of monastic worship and candle lit churches), all are welcome to this service. During the weekend St Richard's church hall will be open offering refreshments with a Christmassy theme as well as stalls, a raffle, guess the weight of the Christmas cake etc, etc, and there will be craft activities with a Christmas theme for all those young at heart, whatever age you may be! Do come and visit St Richard's church for our first Nativity Set/Crib Festival weekend, then go and see the Christmas tree festival at Union Church, and make it a weekend to remember the Spirit of Christmas. You never know it may become an annual event at St Richard's church, Upper Station Road Heathfield, just look out for the bunting and display boards.

Christmas Craft Fair is on Saturday 30th November 9am until 4pm at the Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane, Burwash, TN19

Heathfield Choral Society Concert “In Praise of Music” a concert to celebrate St Cecilia the Patron Saint of Music including works by Handel, Parry and FInzi, accompanied by Gavin Stevens and conducted by Sebastian Charlesworth with soloist – Greg Tassell on Saturday 30th November at 7.30pm, State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Tickets £15 in advance (£18 on the door) Under 16’s free. Tickets available at Gemini Cards, Heathfield or www.wegottickets.com/event/636875 or see www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Bonfire Christians Heathfield, is a new community of Christians connecting with God out in nature -whatever the weather! “The earth itself is their church, the vast, open sky, it’s ceiling” (Wayne Teasdale.) To be held on Sundays @ 5pm every 4th Sunday, dates as follows: Sunday 24th Nov, and 22nd Dec at the Broad Oak Scout Hut next to Broad Oak Village Hall. TN21 8SS contact 01435 876195 for more details.

Heathfield Christmas Lighting Up Event

Sussex Support Service. Did you know you can join us just for lunch, at Age We Care every Tuesday and Thursday 12.30pm – 13.30pm. Tuesday 19th November Vegetable Quiche, Sauté Potatoes, Sticky Toffee Pudding. Tuesday 26th November Gammon and Cauliflower Cheese and chips, Lemon Tart and Raspberries. Thursday 28th Smoked Salmon Lasagne, Salad and Garlic Bread, Self-saucing Jaffa Pudding. For information on our other sessions including singing, physical activities and art? Just call us on 01825 760176 or email us at: [email protected] Please book by Thursday the week before. Cost £5.50 per person for a two-course lunch, including refreshments. Menu is subject to changes. Dietary needs and preferences catered for. Please make sure we are aware of any allergies. Some of our sessions are free and others just £5.50 (Carers attend activity sessions for free) Are you a PA and looking for things to do with those you support? You can also join us. Booking is required.

An evening of festivities, shopping, food and drink presented by Heathfield Artisan Markets. Heathfield Artisan Markets, Two Tails Taproom and Sussex Roast will take place on Saturday the 7th December from 4pm until 9pm at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Free entry, dog friendly, families welcome. There will be an Opportunity to win a Christmas Hamper. We hope you’ll all be able to come and say hello on the night and we’re also accepting applications for stalls from local small businesses, crafters and producers. Simply email at [email protected] for more information. Heathfield Artisan Markets have been hosting regular Artisan Markets at State Hall since Spring 2022. We have a passion for supporting local small business and love to give them a platform to showcase their products. We have 20+ stalls at the event on the night. Two Tails Taproom has a mission to bring together and showcase the finest independent producers of beer, wines, ciders and spirits from across Sussex… all under one roof, in a relaxed, friendly and welcoming environment. Whether it’s for a swift half or a journey around the board we look forward to welcoming you at Two Tails Taproom. Sussex Roast, consider that we are the premier ‘Hog Roast’ specialist in East Sussex and regularly appear at events and private functions. We will bring you are famous slow cooked and roasted gammon, turkey and hog baps.

Tottingworth Farm have teamed up with The Flower House Burwash to offer an afternoon at Tottingworth Farm, Christmas Wreath Making on Thursday 28th November between 4pm-6pm. Come and try your skills at making your own Christmas Wreath. The price is £45 per person including a hot drink and a mince pie. If you would like to book a space, then please contact Hayley by calling 01435 884002 or emailing her directly at: [email protected] Spaces are limited so book soon to enjoy this festive afternoon.

You are invited to an evening of music with Heathfield’s The Cake and Wine Choir at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) on Saturday 30th November 2024 at the Union Church Station Road, Heathfield. TN21 8YN Raising funds towards the Heathfield Community College 2025 Cambodia Trip with Camps International. £10 a ticket. Please book to avoid disappointment. Phone 01435 867195 to book. Refreshments available to purchase. Forming part of week of entertainment during the Christmas Tree Festival at Union Church.

Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club Special Charity Event, Christmas Table Top sale is in Saturday 8thDecember from 10.30am until 2.30pm at Buxted Park Sports Pavillion Buxted, TN22 4AY All funds to be donated to St Wilfred’s Hospice. For enquiries, please contact Linda 07976251238 or email: [email protected] Public entry is £1 on the day. Please come and support, lots of stalls, both New and Pre-loved. Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron ladies are looking for stall holders, please contact for information.

Age UK East Sussex, are seeking a dedicated individual to join the Board as a Finance Trustee. Do you want to make a difference with your Financial Expertise? Are you passionate about supporting older people? To find out more please: Email: [email protected] or Call: 01273 476704

South Wealden Dementia Forum provide activities that are, either free, or low cost. While they are all Dementia Friendly, most are open to the whole community to enjoy. Our objective as a forum is to build a community of understanding for all who may need a little extra support. If you would like to receive a regular email newsletter, which lists all activities going on across the whole of Wealden and beyond or if you are an organisation or a business who wants to join the forum and the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance, please contact via email at: [email protected] The Wealden Dementia Forum was set up in 2016 to help to make our district more Dementia friendly and to raise awareness amongst residents and businesses. The South Wealden Dementia Forum consists of groups, individuals, organisations and local businesses, who proactively work together to focus on the specific needs of those living in the southern part of the District encompassing Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate and surrounding villages. For more information see our website: www.healthywealden.co.uk or facebook group: Friends of Wealden Action Alliance/Facebook

The Friends of Punnetts Town Community Primary School are putting together 3 hampers for their Christmas Raffle which will be drawn at the Punnetts Town Primary School Christmas event on 13th December at approximately 3.15-5.00 and including a special visit from the big man himself! All are welcome! Lots to do for little people and we always appreciate the support! We are looking to the people of Heathfield to help us create these hampers, meaning that we can cut our costs and massively boost our fundraising efforts this Christmas! The hampers we're putting together are... Christmas Eve - Family games, popcorn, chocolate, sweets, blanket, hot chocolates cones, Gingerbread house kit, mince pies, plate for Santa's treats, reindeer food...you get the idea. Cheese & Wine – we are only in need of wine for this one! Luxury Christmas - This is basically anything and everything Christmasy! Thinking Christmas crackers, candles, decorations, chocolate, alcohol, biscuits, cake, Christmas pudding....etc! If you're able to help us please get in touch! Thank you as always from all of us at Punnetts Town Primary School.

