Heavyweight title action as wrestling returns to Littlehampton and kids go for just £1

SWF heavyweight title action to headline action packed show with £1 kids entry.

It's got that big fight feel... that's the words of current SWF wrestling champion Joshua James as he headlines a big Sunday afternoon spectacular at The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on October 20th.

The heavyweight hard hitter takes on Rob Lias in the afternoons main event contest when Kapow and SWF return to the seafront venue.

The action-packed two-hour show features a full supporting card and includes a sensational mixed tag team clash when All nations champion and current one half of tag team champions Alexander Murdock teams up with former women's champion Abi Cartwright to take on the team of Marty Linx and Lila Kyle.

SWF Heavyweight champion Joshua James.

Fans favourite The high flying Lionkid makes a welcomed return to take on the other half of tag team champions Kelly Sixx it what promises to be a real humdinger.

The immortal Keano takes on local fireman Nate Brazen and Mjr Lee Buff takes on Takeshi who is on a European tour from Japan.

All the action at The Windmill Theatre starts at 3pm with doors opening at 2:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at

www.ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling