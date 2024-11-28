Hellingly Community Hub’s 'Young at Heart' club welcomes local singing star

This week, the Hellingly Community Hub’s “Young at Heart” club was delighted to welcome back the fantastic Cydney Edwards, a talented Hailsham-based singer.

Cydney’s lively performance had everyone clapping, singing along, and enjoying the wonderful atmosphere. Her visits are always eagerly anticipated, bringing a special spark to the group.

The Young at Heart Club is a popular social group for those aged over 60, offering a warm and welcoming space every Monday (except Bank Holidays) from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly, Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 4DF.

A huge thanks goes to the lovely ladies at Hailsham Lions, who generously provide the free tea, coffee, and biscuits enjoyed by attendees each week. Their ongoing support helps create the relaxed and friendly environment that makes the group so special.

Club members can choose to sit and chat over refreshments or take part in a variety of activities, including board games, table tennis, badminton, and side groups like Zumba and creative writing. There’s also the occasional quiz or bingo to keep things entertaining.

The club is committed to being inclusive and suitable for everyone, including those with learning and/or physical disabilities. The venue is wheelchair-accessible, ensuring all members of the community can join in.

If you’re over 60 and looking for companionship, activities, and fun in a friendly setting, the Young at Heart Club is the perfect place to brighten your week.

For more information, visit the Hellingly Community Hub or drop by on a Monday morning to experience the group for yourself.