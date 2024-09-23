Hellingly Parish Council kids Hallowe'en activity day

By Jenny Hoodless
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:30 BST
Five weeks to go! This year's Hallowe'en Kids Activities will take place on Wednesday, October 30, there will be two sessions, 10am - 12pm and then 12.30 - 2.30pm. Just £2 per child

Booking is essential, please download the booking form from our website www.hellingly-pc.org.uk and email or drop into the office with payment of £2 per child.

There will be some themed arts and crafts, a Wild Science Halloween Show with the Mad & Nutty Professor!

Also, some Hallowe'en games and there will be HappyJacks soft play set up in the Green Room for under 5s.

So come along and have some fun, no matter what the weather as it's all inside the hub.

