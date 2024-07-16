Hellingly Parish Council offers free kids activity day

By Jenny Hoodless
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Enjoy some summer fun at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground on Wednesdays, August 7 and 14 (weather permitting).

On August 7 we have Ark Animal Encounters & 1066 Falconry, where children can interact with farm animals.

And on August 21 it will be a Wild Science Activity Day along with many other activities including golf and football inflatable games.

The first activity day was at a charge but thanks to MADL Power Hawkswood Service Station in Hailsham who kindly nominated us for a community award, we've received a donation that enables this activity to be completely free!

