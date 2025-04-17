Helm Gallery celebrates creativity this Easter with The Drawing Room: a free, family-friendly art experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Easter break, Helm Gallery in Brighton invites families to immerse themselves in a unique and fun-filled artistic experience. The much-anticipated Drawing Room is back from April 15th, and it’s completely free for all ages to enjoy. For six exciting days, the gallery's walls will be transformed into an interactive canvas, where visitors can unleash their creativity, express themselves, and have their artwork featured in a gallery setting.

Helm Gallery is more than just a traditional exhibition space – it's a vibrant hub for individuality, openness, and community. Located across two dynamic floors, with a Hybrid bar, Helm has curated a diverse programme of exhibitions, talks, performances, and workshops, offering a platform for both emerging and established global artists. It’s a place where everyone can discover new artists whatever their understanding of art. Helm’s commitment to fostering a bold, inclusive approach to creativity extends to everything it does – including The Drawing Room.

“We know that galleries can sometimes feel intimidating, but we’re here to break down those barriers, for all ages!,” says Co- Founder of Helm Gallery, Eden Maseyk. “We want as many people as possible to engage with art in a fun, interactive way and find their inner artists. Our Exhibition Hall is ready and waiting for people to draw, scribble, and colour the walls.”

The Drawing Room is a space where families can come together to make art, no booking necessary. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or someone who enjoys a casual doodle, the gallery welcomes all.

For the whole family – and especially children – this is a chance to let their imaginations run wild. Art has been shown to reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing, making this not only an enjoyable but also a beneficial activity. Helm encourages visitors to take their time, drop in, and stay as long as they like.

At Helm Gallery, the creative experience doesn’t end when the drawing session does. After putting pencil to paper and unleashing their artistic talents, guests can sit back and unwind in the stylish gallery lounge, where they can savour a freshly brewed coffee or indulge in a handcrafted cocktail.

Eden adds, “At Helm, we’re incredibly proud to offer an experience that opens the door to the arts for everyone, whether you're young or old. We know that galleries can sometimes feel intimidating, but we’re here to break down those barriers."

The Drawing Room will be open to the public from April 15th to April 20th. All ages are invited to join in, with no need to pre-book. Just bring your creativity, and let Helm Gallery provide the space, pens, and inspiration.