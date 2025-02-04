Help shape the future of bus services in Eastbourne and South Wealden

Residents have a chance to hear about developments in local bus services and provide feedback to transport providers at an upcoming meeting hosted by the Eastbourne Area Bus User Group (EABUG).

The event takes place on Wednesday, 12th February, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Eastbourne Town Hall.

The meeting welcomes all, including local bus operators, East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) officers, councillors, organisations and representatives of and for persons with disabilities, businesses, schools, colleges, hoteliers, transport campaigners, and members of the public.

Attendees can expect short presentations and discussions on subjects like the development of real-time passenger information, service efficiency, infrastructure maintenance and improvement, accessibility, franchising and Enhanced Partnerships and the recent changes to bus fares in 2025.

The Eastbourne Area Bus User Group (EABUG) seeks to create a positive dialogue between bus users and providers to improve services where possible.

Before discussions, there will also be an update on the BSIP provided by ESCC and updates from transport providers.

The EABUG meetings intend to provide a space for discussions around developing more accessible and improved bus services across the region, connecting bus users with service providers – a chance to provide direct feedback.

The meeting hopes to build on the momentum of the first meeting in October 2024, which drew strong interest from both the public, transport providers and local councillors.

EABUG organisers Jill Shacklock and David Everson encourage residents to take part: “By attending the meeting, you can find out about local bus services, expected standards and planned changes to routes, timetables, buses and infrastructure.”

Places can be reserved via Eventbrite (below), and complimentary tea and coffee will be available before the meeting begins.

For more information: ecoactioneb.co.uk/about/eastbourne-area-bus-user-group