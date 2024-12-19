Hemsted Park Spring/Summer 2025 season announced

World-class music, outstanding dance, hilarious nostalgic theatre and live screenings featuring British acting giants are among the performances in the packed programme for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 season at Hemsted Park in Benenden, Kent.

The stunning commercial arts venues with state of the art facilities operate on the Benenden School site and promise the varied and top-quality lineup will feature something for everyone across the coming season.

Forthcoming highlights for music lovers will include jazz performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and The Len Phillips Swing Orchestra, a recital by renowned pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and Thank You for the Music: The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA.

Fans of the theatre will be able to enjoy screenings of MacBeth starring David Tennant and The Importance of Being Earnest, part of the National Theatre Live programme, starring Ncuti Gatwa.

Dad's Army Radio Show at Hemsted Park

Those dreaming of a quintessential British Summer experience will be rushing to watch the Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s live outdoor theatre adaptation of Romeo and Juliet in Hemsted Park’s stunning Rose Garden in August.

Dance enthusiasts are sure to be excited by NOW by the Jasmin Vardimon Company dance troupe as well as Let’s All Dance Ballet Company’s Puss in Boots, while those who enjoy live comedy will have an evening to remember at the hilarious performance of Dad’s Army: The Radio Show.

An audience with presenter, fitness guru, author and mother Davina McCall – one of the UK’s best loved television personalities – will no doubt prove a highlight for many as well.

Alongside this stellar selection, Hemsted Park will also be delighted to welcome guests to events from the Benenden School calendar, including a Film Music Concert by the Benenden Symphony Orchestra, a Sixth Form Music Scholars’ Concert, an Organ Recital by Rachel Mahon and the School’s Ensembles Summer Concert – sure to be outstanding events in their own right.

Ultimate Abba Tribute at Hemsted Park

Hemsted Park’s Commercial Arts Director, Laura Burles says: “We’ve worked hard to bring a diverse lineup of performances, from renowned artists to emerging talent, ensuring there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome our audience for another incredible season of unforgettable moments.”

Founded in 2022, Hemsted Park utilises Benenden School’s world-class facilities – namely the Centenary Hall concert venue, purpose-built Theatre and the charming gardens and grounds – to deliver the best in commercial performing arts to the Kentish countryside.

Proudly sponsored by Burfields House Wealth Management, recent highlights from the Autumn/Winter 2024 season have included sellout performances by acclaimed cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and The Faulty Towers Dining Experience.

Find out more about the new season at www.hemstedpark.com