Henfield Tennis Club's creative Christmas Tree

Henfield Tennis Club entered the annual Henfield Evangelical Free Church Christmas Tree Festival for the first time and have won the Most Creative Tree award.

Club member Liz Brindley had the brilliant idea of creating a tree made out of old tennis and badminton rackets, decorated with baubles made from used tennis balls and along with her husband Roger made the tree structure.

Members of the club along with their grandchildren, parents and friends took home tennis balls and created a unique selection of snowmen, Christmas puddings, reindeer, elves and decorative baubles.

The tree was assembled and decorated by members of the club at the Evangelical Free Church in Henfield where it won the award for Most Creative Tree. The imagination and creativity has been so impressive as has the number of members and their families who have contributed such a variety of brilliantly decorated balls.

Club member Barbara Morley with the tree and certificate

If you missed the tree at the Free Church it will be on display at the tennis club. In particular do come along to see it next Sunday, December 15. We will be playing tennis at 9.30 and guests are welcome.

Then at 11am there will be mulled wine and Christmas nibbles, for both those playing and anyone who just wants to come long for the social.