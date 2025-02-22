Here comes the perfect tribute to a Beatles legend! Special show in East Grinstead

A musical icon who was part of arguably the biggest band of all time will be honoured and remembered with a special show taking place at the Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead on Thursday 13 March 2025.

The George Harrison Project, the ultimate live music tribute to George Harrison, celebrates his best-loved hits from The Beatles, his solo career, and The Traveling Wilburys.

Alongside John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Harrison helped The Beatles become the best-selling music act of all time with 600 million units shifted worldwide. After the Liverpudlian four-piece called time on Beatlemania, the songwriter formed The Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup featuring Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.

Harrison, who died in 2001, also enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing 12 studio albums, including Living In The Material World, Cloud Nine, Brainwashed and the classic triple album All Things Must Pass.

Visiting East Grinstead as part of their 2025 tour, these talented performers authentically recreate some of Harrison’s best loved hits, earning rave reviews. The hit-packed show includes well-loved songs such as All Things Must Pass, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Something, Here Comes The Sun, Blow Away, Handle With Care, Taxman, My Sweet Lord, Got My Mind Set On You, and many more!

This is a popular show, including video footage and interesting facts about George and his music, and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets for the 13 March performance at Chequer Mead Theatre, which starts at 7:30pm, cost £25 and can be purchased by visiting chequermead.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 0333 130 0967.