Mark your calenders for a full weekend of art, craft and creativity at this unique and historic venue, the perfect Spring day out for all ages!

Paper Daisy Events, renowned for curating popular, contemporary and quality Makers & Artists Fairs, take over the venue's Coal Shed Exhibition Hall and surrounding grounds to the museum. You'll find a fantastic array of quality and unique exhibitors to include ceramics, textiles, silver/goldsmiths, glass, woodwork, illustrators, artists, designers and food & drink small businesses. Spread over 2 floors inside and a large marketplace outside you'll want to take your time to fully explore, meet and chat to some exceptionally talented creative makers & artists - all experts in their craft, with an opportunity to learn about their skills and passion behind their products!

The whole event is held with the added attration of exploring The British Engineerium grounds, with the museum opening for tours (details to be confirmed by venue - visit www.paperdaisyevents.co.uk for updates). The Engineerium, the former pumping station (but still fully operational) that supplied water for Brighton & Hove has been closed for almost 20 years until recently being restored as a Working Museum, of industrial, engineering importance and a centre for lifestyle and wellbeing by The Happy Campus.

There's never a better opportunity and reason to visit this iconic venue than to support and discover so many small creative businesses too! A wonderful day out, with some delicious food, a full bar & refreshments available throughout!

Free Entry to all, but optional advance Priority entry tickets £1.50 to Exhibition Hall in the event of queues forming - available via Paper Daisy Events.

10:30 -4:30

Sat 10th/Sun 11th May

The British Engineerium, The Droveway, Hove, Brighton BN3 7QA

