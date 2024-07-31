Heritage Open Days preview in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heritage Open Days are an annual celebration of England's history and culture when many hidden places are open to the public for free. A talk by Friends of Lewes on August 20 will highlight some of the gems on show in Lewes, East Sussex.

Friends of Lewes has been centrally involved in Heritage Open Days for many years, taking on the primary responsibility for organising the weekend event in Lewes about ten or so years ago.

This year’s offering is again a tempting selection. Lewes, with over 500 listed buildings, offers plenty to choose from and this year we have a mix of new places and long-standing favourites. This includes a chance to see the impressive new extension to the Friends Meeting House in Friar’s Walk.

The programme, running from September 13 to 15, includes free access to 14 different buildings, some with special tours. In addition, five different guided walks will take place in the town with different start times to cater for what historically have been high levels of interest.

The new gateway and rear extension, Friends Meeting House, Lewes.

Some of the venues and events are for limited numbers and require online booking, so please keep an eye out for the leaflets and posters. If you'd like to know more about what's on offer, Marcus Taylor will be giving a talk 'Lewes Heritage Open Days 2024: a preview of some the venues and events this year.'

The talk will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at the Eastgate Church Hall, Eastgate Street, Lewes, BN7 2LR from 7.30pm-8.30 pm.