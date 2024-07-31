Heritage Open Days preview in Lewes
Friends of Lewes has been centrally involved in Heritage Open Days for many years, taking on the primary responsibility for organising the weekend event in Lewes about ten or so years ago.
This year’s offering is again a tempting selection. Lewes, with over 500 listed buildings, offers plenty to choose from and this year we have a mix of new places and long-standing favourites. This includes a chance to see the impressive new extension to the Friends Meeting House in Friar’s Walk.
The programme, running from September 13 to 15, includes free access to 14 different buildings, some with special tours. In addition, five different guided walks will take place in the town with different start times to cater for what historically have been high levels of interest.
Some of the venues and events are for limited numbers and require online booking, so please keep an eye out for the leaflets and posters. If you'd like to know more about what's on offer, Marcus Taylor will be giving a talk 'Lewes Heritage Open Days 2024: a preview of some the venues and events this year.'
The talk will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at the Eastgate Church Hall, Eastgate Street, Lewes, BN7 2LR from 7.30pm-8.30 pm.
The talk is free for members of the Friends of Lewes and £4 for non-members on the door. A zoom link will also be sent to members, and non-members can buy a ticket (£4) for a zoom link from TicketSource. Please see our website for more details.
