Herstmonceux village market launch logo competition
The market is located in Herstmonceux village hall and side car park We boast 30 stalls of local foods, crafts and art plus our on-site cafe serving freshly prepared foods, hot and cold drinks
The logo competition is open to everyone of all ages and skill sets, logo packs are available from the village market every Thursday throughout July and August
We ask for entries to be drawn onto an A4 piece of paper, you do not have to fill the paper. Please write why you have created this and the meaning of the logo
All entires to be handed into the market on any of these Thursdays,
Thursday, July 11, July 25, August 8, August 22.
The winner will be chosen and notified on August 29, with the winner being announced during our Saturday special market on Saturday 31st August.
The prize for Logo competition is having your logo on all of our advertising for Herstmonceux village market, a hamper of crafts and market vouchers
For details for email [email protected]
