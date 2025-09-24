Hexted Exhibition: Research-led artists explore memory, movement and identity (13–25 October, Brighton)

Brighton Artists Shine in "Hexted" Exhibition Exploring Memory, Movement and Identity. Brighton's vibrant art scene comes to life in Hexted. In this exciting new exhibition, six local artists showcase experimental and diverse practices across a broad spectrum of art forms, including print, moving image, fabric, light, performance, photography, and family heirlooms. Opening at Gallery 19a in Hollingdean on 13 October, the exhibition invites viewers to explore themes of home, memory, movement, identity, and belonging through the unique perspectives of these talented artists.

From Julie Jennings' intuitive charcoal drawings and film inspired by the drama of everyday life, to Karen Tilley’s compelling video and performance work explores the inherited burdens of women, highlighting their acts of resilience, all while paying tribute to the power of humour, to Rachel Maloney's to 16mm films exploring family objects and memory, to Maria Gerguis a multidisciplinary artist whose evocative works unravel the notion of home as sanctuary and scar, weaving textures of memory, land, and displacement into living landscapes of fragility and resilience, to Ola Teper's experimentation with light and photogram, embracing movement, occurences, and physicality, to Kirsty Thomas’ analogue photographs developed with plants gathered from Portland, her childhood home. Hexted transforms everyday life into a series of profound, interwoven reflections that resonate on multiple levels.

Hexted invites viewers to reconsider their own perspectives and reflect on their experiences, serving as a platform for dialogue and reflection that highlights the transformative power of storytelling through diverse artistic practices. "As a heartfelt celebration of our local artists, Hexted showcases how they transform everyday experiences into powerful narratives," said a representative from the exhibition.

Art lovers are invited to experience the creativity of Brighton's local artists at Hexted. The exhibition, thoughtfully arranged in a way that allows for a seamless exploration of the diverse practices, runs from 13–25 October at Gallery 19a, Hollingdean, open 11 am – 5 pm (closed Sundays). Admission is free.

Exhibition poster

Exhibition Details:

Venue: Gallery 19a, Hollingdean Terrace, Brighton BN1 7HB.

Exhibition Open to the Public: 13–25 October, 11 am – 5 pm (closed Sundays).

Admission: Free.

Private view: 17 October 6-8pm.