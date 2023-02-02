Hideout with the experts to experience winter wildlife this February half term at Arundel Wetland Centre

Families can discover the UK’s greatest winter wildlife like never before this February half term by joining WWT Arundel’s The Big Hideout.

The wildlife hides at Arundel Wetland Centre are hideouts for families this February half term.

This half term the bird hides have become hideouts with Birdy Bingo, mask making, planting bird food and lots more all the family to enjoy.

Experts on wetland nature will be on hand to help you discover many of the birds that flock to the centre from around the world in the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will be able to borrow binoculars to see wildlife up close from the comfort of the Discovery Bird Hide from February 11-19. Families should also be on the lookout for noisy squadrons of greylag geese flying over, flocks of lapwings and the opportunity to warm up with a hot drink in our Water’s Edge café.

As well as The Big Hideout there’s lots of other wild and wonderful activities for the whole family to discover this winter such as the Wetland Boat Safari, the Coastal Creek Aviary and daily Keeper talks with the Dalmatian Pelicans.

Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at Arundel Wetland Centre said: “Arundel Wetland Centre is the perfect place to discover incredible winter wetland wildlife and it’s amazing what you can see when you hide in the right place. We’ve turned our bird hides into Hideouts for February half term to welcome families and help them experience the joy of bird watching, get away from screens and soak up the wild this winter. It’s a great way to discover something new, have fun and make memories."